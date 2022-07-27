Malaika Arora Gives Fashion Police A Run For Their Money In Stylish Checkered Jumpsuit

Bollywood airport looks are not a thing of the past. Even today, celebs make a style statement every time they step in or step out of the airport. On Wednesday morning, Malaika Arora did just that. The paparazzi at the airport had a rather eventful start to the day as they snapped the stylish diva leaving the city.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see the Chaiya Chaiya girl dresses in a stylish checkered black and white jumpsuit and she paired it up with a set of pointed monochromatic shoes. The actress sported a half pony to go with her uber cool attire. With a pair of black shades and a black Fendi handbag, the actress gave fashion police a run for their money in her stylish avatar.

Check Malaika’s airport look here:

Earlier in the day, Malaika was spotted in Bandra, the actress waved at the paparazzi as she sat in her car.

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. Some were even left in disbelief as they spotted her in a fully covered outfit. One social media user wrote, “No this is noy malaikka😝😝🔥," another commented, “She is in full clothes 😂😂."

Recently, Malaika Arora attended HT India’s Most Stylish Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked flamboyant in matching blue outfits. They went on to bag the Most Stylish Couple award. Arjun gave a heartfelt speech. In his speech, the Gunday actor said that Malaika makes him look stylish.

He said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly, I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you. I do not believe I am very stylish."

The pair have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier, they spent a romantic holiday in Paris where the two lovebirds shared glimpses of special moments together on their Instagram handles. On the work front, while Malaika Arora is a judge at the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’, Arjun Kapoor has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Ek Villan’ which also features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

