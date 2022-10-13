Malaika Arora Goes 'Aww Baby' As Arjun Kapoor Misses His Ladylove; See Post

Arjun Kapoor feels “no sunshine" as he misses his girlfriend Malaika Arora in her absence. The Ek Villain Returns actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his lady love. In the picture, Malaika can be seen wearing an all-white outfit and looking away from the camera. She also carried a stylish brown colour handbag in her right hand. Captioning the picture, Arjun wrote “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone…Malaika Arora." As soon as he shared the post, Malaika was pleased with his sweet gesture and quickly replied with an adorable comment. She wrote, “Aww baby," with a red heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Reacting to the post, several other friends and fans of the Gunday actor dropped red heart and fire emojis and showered love on the couple. Actress Rakul Preet wrote, “Awww," while Rohan Shrestha reacted with a red heart emoji.

A few days ago, Arjun shared a slew of pictures and videos with her babe Malaika from a match at Stamford Bridge. They ticked off one of their wishes from their bucket list as the duo enjoyed watching a Chelsea Football Club match together. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a Chelsea Football Club game at the bridge! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with! Malaika Arora."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was most recently featured in Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The actor is currently busy shooting in London for his upcoming film The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Malaika Arora recently had a cameo appearance in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from that, she recently appeared as a judge on India’s Best Dancer alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here