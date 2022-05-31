Malaika Arora Goes Massively Viral on Instagram As She Flaunts Sexy Moves on 'Jiggle Jiggle'; Watch

If you frequently use Instagram, you may be aware of the ‘My money don’t jiggle jiggle’ trend that has taken over the social media platform by storm. Many, including Madhuri Dixit and Disha Patani have taken part in this challenge and aced it.

Now it is Malaika Arora who is breaking the internet with her sizzling moves on the viral song. In the video, Malaika is wearing a shimmery silver outfit and looks absolutely stunning. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it. #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle."

Earlier, Disha Patani shared a video in which she featured along with choreographer Dimple Kotecha. In it, the actress was dancing to the song My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds by Louis Theroux. She was dressed in a simple T-shirt, skirt and a no-makeup look. In the caption, the Malang star wrote, “Chillin…"

Replying to the post, Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff dropped a clap as well as a laughter emoji. Actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “Loool," with a laughter and heart emoji. Dimple Kotecha too responded with a heart emoji.

Before this, Madhuri Dixit hopped on the viral trend and shared a video of the same on her Instagram page. She captioned this dance video that she shared on Instagram with, “Jiggle wiggle dribble."

This trending audio is a TikTok song inspired by a Louis Theroux interview that was released to YouTube in early 2022. He is a British-American documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, podcaster and author. In the interview, he proved his ability to rap by delivering the lyrics. The song is a remix of this interview, to which many people, including celebrities, are shaking a leg.

