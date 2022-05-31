Malaika Arora Grins, Waves at The Camera As She Poses With Gauri Khan For Paps; See Pics

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest celebrities in Bollywood. Each time the actress steps out, the paps start picturing her. On Tuesday, Malaika stepped out for a shoot with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, and the paps captured the beauty in their lens. In the afternoon, Malaika was seen striking poses with Gauri as the model smiled from ear to ear and waved at the paparazzi.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Malaika looking ravishing as ever as she donned a designer brown dress with a thigh-high slit and high heels. With her shiny locks tied in a ponytail, the actress looked like a model ready to walk the ramp. Accompanying her was Gauri Khan who looks gorgeous in a white top and mini skirt. She also added a pair of nude high heels to round off her look.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the two gorgeous divas. While one fan wrote, “Malaika Arora is so gorgeous. 🔥👏," another commented, “Nice outfits."

Check the pics here:

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has treated us to her stunning look. On Monday, Malaika broke the internet with her sizzling moves on the ‘My money don’t jiggle jiggle’ song. In the video, Malaika is wearing a shimmery silver outfit and looks absolutely stunning. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it. #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle."

This trending audio is a TikTok song inspired by a Louis Theroux interview that was released to YouTube in early 2022. He is a British-American documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, podcaster and author. In the interview, he proved his ability to rap by delivering the lyrics. The song is a remix of this interview, to which many people, including celebrities, are shaking a leg.

Gauri too keeps on sharing her stunning pictures on social media. Two days back, Gauri shared pictures of her OOTN (Outfit of the Night) she picked for Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Pictures from the party revealed that Gauri had picked a short chic golden outfit for the bash. The interior designer, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted making a solo entry while Aryan Khan and SRK ditched the cameras.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.