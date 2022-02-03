Malaika Arora Handles Near-Wardrobe Malfunction in Backless Top Like Boss; Paps Trolled for Zooming In

Actresses have to often deal with oops moments, whether it’s tripping on high heels in public or accidentally exposing more skin than they intended. Not even Malaika Arora is immune. The Bollywood diva, who is known for acing daring outfits, was on Thursday spotted with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Amrita Arora at a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai. Malaika was wearing a sexy backless top that had a deep neckline. While she was getting in her car, the actress suffered an oops moment due to her low-cut top. But, Malaika handled it like a total pro.

However, a section of the internet expressed its displeasure over the close-up shot of Malaika’s outfit and called out paparazzi for invading celebrities’ private space. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor looked chic in a black-and-white crop tee which she paired with blue denim. On the other hand, Amrita opted for a casual maxi dress.

Most recently, Malaika spoke about how women are always judged for the clothes they wear, but she said that she is not going to let unwarranted opinions change her dressing sensibilities. She told Bollywood Bubble, “I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’"

On Tuesday, Malaika stepped out to play with her dog while the paparazzi caught her in action. The actress was seen wearing a pair of neon pants with a cropped turtleneck and a black sports bra beneath it. The crop top gave a glimpse of her toned midriff. She covered her face using two masks owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Often, Malaika also makes the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Last month, a report claimed that the couple had parted ways. A source claimed to BollywoodLife that the couple had broken up and it has affected Malaika. However, Arjun squashed the rumours by sharing a picture with Malaika on Instagram, ensuring fans that they were going strong.

