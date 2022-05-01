Malaika Arora Has an Important Fashion Tip for Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor: 'I’d Tell Him to Tone...'

Bollywood fashionista Malaika Arora is always setting goals with her style statement. The actress has now shared an important fashion tip for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as well. Malaika walked the ramp for Asra Syed during Bombay Times Fashion Week. As reported by Zoom Entertainment, she was asked to select a piece from the collection for Arjun. She said, “I haven’t gone through Asra’s entire collection for men, but Arjun is very experimental and in fact, he opts for a lot of colours. If you ask me, I’d probably tell him to tone it down. I’m more of a neutral colour person, but he likes experimenting a lot. Maybe I will choose a nice blue creation for him. It will look fab on Arjun."

Malaika also shared her thoughts on people saying that the Aroras could hold a show similar to the Kardashians.

“When the Aroras get together, let me tell you, it’s no less than a show. It’s hysterical because someone is screaming, someone is shouting, laughing, getting upset and everything just happens at the same time. I think we Aroras are quite entertaining that way," the actress said as quoted by the publication.

Talking about the trolling she faces on social media for her fashion choice, Malaika says that it is a part and parcel of life and it comes with the career. “If you’re not okay with it, don’t be part of the world. Making your private life public comes with the territory of being a celebrity. You just have to learn to deal with it," she added.

Meanwhile, Malaika was also in the headline recently for getting involved in an accident. For the unversed, her car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

She is recovering well now and has resumed her professional commitments.

