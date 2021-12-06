Malaika Arora Hits the Bay in Style in Gucci Jacket and Ripped Denims, See Pics of Her Stylish Airport Look

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were back in Mumbai after spending some quality time in the Maldives with each other. During their vacation, the lovebirds shared adorable moments with each other on social media giving the fans major couple goals. After the getaway, Arjun and Malaika were back in Mumbai city.

Upon return, Malaika, who is known to keep it stylish in all her outings, was seen wearing a Gucci jacket which she paired with ripped and baggy denims, beige sports bra and casual footwear. Malaika look fit and happening in her airport look. Arjun wore a casual T-shirt and similar coloured denims. He completed his look with a cap and sneakers.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events together and even attend various functions and get-togethers hosted by family and friends.

On the vacation, Arjun also called his girlfriend a “taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation. Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer. His last release was Sardar K Grandson opposite Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta.

Malaika is taking care of judging duties at Sony TV show India’s Best Dancer 2. After completing a successful first season last year, Malaika is back as judge with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as they set out to select India’s next dancing superstar.

