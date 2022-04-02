Malaika Arora Hospitalised After Car Accident, RRR Hindi Sets Another Record

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday evening. Reportedly, the actress’ car met with an accident on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Malaika is currently hospitalised but her sister Amrita has confirmed that she is ‘getting better’. Police are also investigating the case.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Hospitalised After She Gets Injured In a Car Accident

Ranbeer Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to tie the knot in the second week of April. As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia will not marry in any lavish hotel but at the Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House. The entertainment portal claimed that the venue has been decided by Ranbir Kapoor himself and that 450 guests will be attending the much-awaited wedding. Interestingly, Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also tied the knot at the same place on January 20, 1980.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Marry At Kapoor’s Ancestral Home With 450 Guests

Advertisement

The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has earned a total of Rs 146 crore so far. With this, it has now become the 5th top second Friday grosser of all time. RRR has beaten Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani which had collected Rs 12.35 crore, Rs 12.09 crore, and Rs 12 crore respectively on their second Fridays. However, on the top of the list is Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files with Rs 19.92 Crore.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Is The 5th Most Earning Movie On Second Friday, The Kashmir Files Remains On Top

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are now heading towards a new phase of their lives. The couple is all set to experience parenthood as they are expecting their first baby together. On Saturday, the couple took to their respective social media handles and shared the news with their fans. They dropped adorable pictures of themselves holding sonogram photos of their baby while kissing each other and revealed that the baby will arrive in August this year.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and His Wife Vinny Arora Are Expecting a ‘Tiny Miracle’ In August

Advertisement

During a recent media interaction, Sanjay Dutt opened up about shooting for KGF 2 after his cancer treatment. When asked about his experience of shooting with heavy armour just after the cancer treatment, the 62-year-old actor mentioned that it was not easy. The Munna Bhai actor further mentioned that he will continue to act till the day he dies. “I am an artist and till the day I die, I’ll keep acting if God permits me to. I love what I do. I love the characters I play, I love the body of work I have done and it’s been 45 years I have been in the industry and I see the young talent coming up," he said.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt on Shooting KGF Chapter 2 After Cancer Treatment: ‘Will Continue To Act Till I Die’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.