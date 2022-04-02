Malaika Arora Hospitalised After She Gets Injured In a Car Accident

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday evening. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actress’ car met with an accident on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Reportedly, Malaika sustained minor injuries and was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital nearby.

“The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said as cited by Hindustan Times.

While cops are investigating the case for now, an FIR will be filed later. “We have received the registration numbers of all three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently, we have made a mention of the incident and an FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the actress’ sister Amrita also confirmed the same to ETimes and added that she is now getting better. “Malaika is now getting better," Amrita said.

Apart from this, a close friend of the actress also informed India Today that she is doing fine and revealed that there were no major injuries. The source further claimed that Malaika will be discharged tomorrow i.e on Sunday. “Malaika is shaken by the incident but doing okay. She has had a few stitches and is doing fine. She didn’t have any major head injury as she had a cushion next to her head. She should be back home by Sunday afternoon," the ‘close friend’ cited by the news portal claimed.

Malaika Arora is known for her superhit songs including Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1995 movie Bombay and Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 movie Dabangg among others. She has also been a judge of several reality shows including India’s Best Dancer, India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa among others.

Wishing Malaika Arora a speedy recovery!

