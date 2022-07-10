Malaika Arora Impresses Netizens With Her Latest Look in White Sheer Saree, Watch Video

Malaika Arora can carry off any look be it ethnic wear or athleisure. Recently, the actress was clicked at an event in Mumbai and she turned heads with her sheer white saree. In the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Malaika can be seen dressed in a white sheer saree with embellished ends. She paired it with a strappy blouse of the same colour. She kept the makeup bright with loud eyes and nude lips.

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens and Malaika’s fans took to the comment section to compliment Malaika and write how gorgeous she was looking. “She is actually looking very pretty," wrote one. “Wow this saree and makeup," read another comment. One fan also wrote that she looks 21.

Take a look:

This isn’t the first time the actress has served us with her stylish pictures. On Friday, in a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Malaika looked beautiful as she dressed up in figure-hugging attire, showcasing her super-toned physique. The actress carried it with a stylish denim jacket, and she rounded off her look with a pair of chunky shades. Malaika looked beautiful as she waved at the paps waiting to catch a pic of Malaika.

Earlier, Malaika took to her stories to share a glimpse of the food she is binging on. Given how the monsoons have hit Mumbai, Malaika made use of the opportunity by binging on homemade Murukkus. She also seems to have made some Avial for lunch! Recently, Malaika also posted a video of hers nailing the handstand. The actress hopped on to the recent Instagram trend and perfectly flaunted her skills as she did a headstand. Arjun Kapoor also recently posted a picture from their Paris vacation where Malaika brought out the shopaholic in her.

