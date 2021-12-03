Malaika Arora in a Bikini And Maldives Together Look Hotter Than Hot; Shot By Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has been blessing our Instagram feeds with some stunning pictures from her Maldives diaries. The actress jetted off to the island nation with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. And, since then, she has been busy posting pictures and videos of the picturesque location.

On Thursday, Malaika shared sun-kissed selfies in a printed white top on her Instagram Stories as she posed in the sun. Soon after, she shared a selfie in a printed black and yellow bikini as she bathed in the sun.

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. They often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arhaan went abroad for higher studies a few months ago.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Next, he will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

