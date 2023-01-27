Malaika Arora in Tears, Hugs Ex Arbaaz Khan As Son Arhaan Khan Leaves India; Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora got emotional as she and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan came to see off their son Arhaan Khan at the Mumbai airport. The 20-year-old star kid has been studying filmmaking in the US. He was in India for more than a month and even celebrated Christmas with his family.

A video of them giving a tight hug to Arhaan went viral on social media. Malaika opted for a casual look in a checked co-ord set and white sneakers. At one point, she also got emotional as Arhaan was leaving. Later, Arbaaz hugged Malaika before they headed towards their respective cars.

Meanwhile, in the first episode of Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving In With Malaika, the Bollywood diva spoke about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan. Malaika said, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’"

Malaika Arora said that Arbaaz Khan is a wonderful person and also said that he’s always been there for her in her tough times despite their divorce. Malaika recalled the time when she had an accident and went through a surgery, Arbaaz was among the first people who met her at the hospital.

Talking about what went wrong in their marriage, Malaika told Farah Khan, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people." She then said that things were fine between them till the release of Dabangg, but they became “very irritable" people and started to drift apart post that.

