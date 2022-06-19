Malaika Arora Is Setting Our Screens On Fire as She Poses in An Animal Print Swimwear, Ready to Dive; See Pic

Malaika Arora is proving to be the perfect water baby. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, where she can be seen posing in water in a black animal print swimsuit. Not just can she be seen flaunting a great physique, Malaika also seems to be getting ready to take a dive into the water. She is posing with snorkelling gear, and has kept her hair braided. Her tattoo is also visible. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Swim??!!!" Check out the picture here:

Needless to say, she is looking drop dead gorgeous. Farah Khan commented, “Where uu??" People also dropped heart and fire emojis on the picture.

The picture seems to have been taken from a vacay she took a few weeks earlier. The actress had posted a picture in the same swimwear, which seems to be a monokini. Calling herself a ‘beach baby’, she shared a few pictures from underwater even. Check out the post here:

Well, Malaika’s love for water is not unknown to her fans. She often takes beach vacays, or posts picture chilling in a pool. She also makes sure that she shares a glimpse of her fun time with her fans and friends.

A few days ago, Malaika was spotted at an event in Surat, where she taught Yoga to a group of people. She also flaunted her fitness and flexibility as she performed the asanas.

Malaika, in a recent interview, also revealed that her son is studying cinema. In an interview with TOI, she had said, “My son is studying cinema, but he’s too young. It’s too early to say what he eventually plans to follow. At his age, he needs to explore all his options, make his share of mistakes and learn from them… We’re not here to give it all to him on a platter. We are there to guide him and push him in areas where he needs it. He has a long way to go."

