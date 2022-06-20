Malaika Arora Is Teaching Asanas That You Must Perform On This Yoga Day - Watch

Malaika Arora’s fitness is known to all. The actress often shares pictures or videos of herself from her Yoga sessions on social media. Malaika also is a part-owner of a yoga studio named Sarva Yoga. Ahead of the Yoga day (which is on June 21), the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen performing several Yoga asanas.

In the clip, Malaika Arora is seen dressed in a lemon green tank top and shorts. It begins with the actress doing the Vyaghrasana or Tiger Pose. She then goes on to perform the one-legged variation of the Cat Pose. “Yoga is anything but rigid and that’s why I love practicing these dynamic flows. This month is about getting creative and in today’s motivation. I’d like you to show me your best core-strengthening yoga poses," the caption of the video reads.

Several fans took to the comment section of Malaika’s post and talked about how she is the ‘fitness inspiration’ for all. “She’s my fitness inspiration her love for yoga ‍♀️ is remarkable," one of the comments read. Another social media user called Malaika ‘Yoga Star’.

Just a few days back, Malaika Arora also visited Surat in Gujarat and attended an event where she was teaching Yoga asanas to all. In the video shared on social media by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Malaika was seen flaunting her fitness and flexibility as she performed several Yoga asanas.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also surfaced. However, Arjun reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do," he wrote.

