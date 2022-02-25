Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Show Us How to Rock Black; Pics Go Viral

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Show Us How to Rock Black; Pics Go Viral

Malaika Arora, Amrita, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash.
Malaika Arora, Amrita, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash.

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor sent the internet into a tizzy with their ultra-glamorous looks as they were clicked at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash.

Entertainment Bureau
Updated: February 25, 2022, 09:08 IST

It’s perhaps the most classic, chic colour to ever exist, and it was everywhere at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash on Thursday night. Black just made a serious statement and we just couldn’t get enough of it at one of the most glam wedding bashes of the year, thanks to Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, who showed us how to rock the colour.

While Malaika dazzled in a black shimmery see-through dress with a thigh-high slit, Kareena looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder outfit. Amrita opted for a sleeveless full-length ensemble, while Karisma stunned in a short dress with a plunging V-neckline.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor arrive at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash.

Malaika Arora burns up the internet in a shimmery black dress.

Malaika, Amrita, Kareena and Karisma show us how to rock black colour.

Malaika looks sexy in a black see-through dress as she waves at the paparazzi.

Kareena looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress.

Malaika, Amrita, Kareena, and Karisma are extremely close friends.

Malaika Arora gets clicked as she makes her way to the wedding bash.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

The Bollywood divas sent the internet into a tizzy with their glamorous avatars. One user wrote, “Why aren’t they getting old?" Another one commented, “It’s time for women in black."

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on February 19. The couple on Monday posed for the paparazzi outside Shibani’s residence in Bandra. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to photographers present at the venue. For their first public appearance, Farhan and Shibani wore same colour outfits. While Farhan wore a kurta pajama, Shibani looked stunning in a saree.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was an intimate affair, which was attended by family members and close friends.

