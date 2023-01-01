Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora Kisses Arjun Kapoor in Her 1st Instagram Post on New Year 2023; Pic Goes Viral

Malaika Arora Kisses Arjun Kapoor in Her 1st Instagram Post on New Year 2023; Pic Goes Viral

Malaika Arora is currently holidaying with Arjun Kapoor in Ranthambore. The actress rang in the new year with him and their close friends.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 13:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora kisses Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora rang in the new year 2023 with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and close friends. The actress shared couple of pictures from the celebration. The one photo, which got all the fans smiling and cheering for her, was with Arjun Kapoor.

Planting a kiss on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek, Malaika shared a dreamy black and white photo. They were seen having a moment under the fairy lights. She captioned the photo, “Hello 2023 ❤️… Love and light." Fans cannot stop gushing about the photo and dropped in heartfelt comments for the same.

Time and again, Arjun and Malaika dish out major couple goals. They have been dating for a long time now and have been each other’s strongest support and biggest cheerleaders. Earlier speaking about her relationship to Farah Khan in ‘Moving In With Malaika’, the actress shared, “I don’t know what the future holds for me.These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter".

She added, “I have a lot to feel and I think I have become a better person in this relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (referring to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care."

The actress also shared a happy moment from the New Year party with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. The caption read, “Love, happiness and eternal sunshine… happy 2023". Have a look :

Meanwhile on the work front, Malaika made her OTT debut with Moving in With Malaika. With the show the actress gave a glimpse of her personal life , her relationship with her close friends and all things in between. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand is currently awaiting the release of ‘Kuttey’. He would be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan.

first published: January 01, 2023, 13:51 IST
