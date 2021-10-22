Malaika Arora Left Speechless After IBD 2 Participant Tells Her She's Looking Prettier Than Before

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following both on social media and in real life for her beauty, grace and way of living. Recently during the audition rounds of India’s Best Dancer 2, a participant told the actress that she is prettier than ever. Malaika is judging the dance reality show with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. In a promo shared by the channel on social media, a participant who arrived for the audition rounds was excited to see Malaika in front of him.

He said, “Aap bahut hi sundar ho gaye ho pehle se. Pehle patli thi (You’ve become prettier than before. You were slimmer before,)" he said.

He also recorded a video with her on her phone. “I have come here to perform on Chaiyya Chaiyya guys and seeing the real Chaiyya Chaiyya (girl), I’m feeling very good. I think I’m dreaming," he said.

The promo also saw Malaika shaking her leg to Munni Badnaam Hui, a song that she had earlier performed for the film Dabangg.

Earlier, one of the participants had touched her cheeks out of excitement which shocked her. When she was asked what went in her mind when she was touched by the contestant on cheeks, she said it was frightening as these are Covid times.

She said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

Malaika Arora contracted Covid last year and had quarantined herself.

