Malaika Arora Looks Adorable As She Dons Off Shoulder Top, Chef’s Hat During Her Restaurant Visit

Malaika Arora is a known fitness freak. And the role of food is as important as physical exercise for one to remain healthy. The actress-model had started her own food service in Mumbai last year. The place called Nude Bowls, however, only provides takeaways and no in-house eating. Malaika on Thursday shared a video on Instagram of her visit to her restaurant. In the video, she inspected the services and also tasted the food and from the looks of it, it was super delicious.

Malaika wore a white off-shoulder top for the occasion and paired it with cream trousers. She can also be seen wearing a chef’s hat.

“I am a staunch believer in the importance of proper nutrition and a balanced diet. But just because it’s good for you doesn’t mean it has to taste boring. With the revamp of Nude Bowls by Malaika Arora, we’re bringing you a new menu that includes a range of healthy salads and meals that don’t compromise on deliciousness," Malaika wrote in the caption of the video post.

It was in August 2021 that the actor announced her delivery-only restaurant named Nude Bowls. Back then, she revealed that the motive of this restaurant is to provide nutritious and healthy food.

Malaika was recently spotted outside a restaurant post-dinner with her girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and their kids. The actor picked out a white top with a halter-neck and a back tie-up detail placed above her waist. Malaika wore this like a hottie with Top Shop’s holographic ripped jeans which the dancing diva wears often and gives a new makeover every single time. This time around, the 48-year-old styled it up by throwing in a Gucci GG belt with a double G buckle.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans were left worried after news of her meeting with an accident surfaced online. She suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. To a fans’ delight, she shared on Instagram recently that she is recovering well.

