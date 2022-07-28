Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Sexy Plunging Black Outfit, Check Out Breathtaking Pics Here

Malaika Arora took our breath away when she stepped on the ramp at the Indian Couture Week wearing a gorgeous black outfit. The actress-television personality-supermodel was seen wearing a sexy body-hugging dress and walking the ramp for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She also doubled up as their show’s showstopper.

For the fashion show, Malaika slipped into a beautifully embellished sheer gown which featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She confidently walked down the ramp while the cameras captured her.

Ahead of the show, Malaika was seen munching on five dishes in her room while her yoga trainer friend caught her in action. She covered her face while he gave fans a glimpse of all that she relished. He added that Malaika is supposedly on a diet.

“Malaika is on a diet, just saying," read his caption. Malaika reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and added, “Hahahaha… I was hungry #caughtintheact."

Recently, Malaika Arora attended HT India’s Most Stylish Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked flamboyant in matching blue outfits. They went on to bag the Most Stylish Couple award. Arjun gave a heartfelt speech. In his speech, the Gunday actor said that Malaika makes him look stylish.

He said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly, I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you. I do not believe I am very stylish."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier, they spent a romantic holiday in Paris where the two lovebirds shared glimpses of special moments together on their Instagram handles.

