Malaika Arora Lovingly Stares at Arbaaz Khan As He Hugs Son Arhaan at Airport; Video Goes Viral

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan continue to shell out major co-parenting goals. The ex-couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they arrived together to pick their son Arhaan Khan upon his arrival from the US.

A video of them giving a tight hug to Arhaan went viral on social media. The 20-year-old has been studying filmmaking in the US. Malaika opted for a casual look in a sky blue shirt and matching shorts and wore a cap. Malaika couldn’t stop smiling as Arbaaz and Arhaan hugged each other. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared the video of their reunion at the airport.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving In With Malaika was released on Monday, where she spoke about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika said, “I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, ‘I want to get married. Are you ready?’ Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, ‘You pick the day and the place.’"

Malaika Arora said that Arbaaz Khan is a wonderful person and also said that he’s always been there for her in her tough times despite their divorce. Malaika recalled the time when she had an accident and went through a surgery, Arbaaz was among the first people who met her at the hospital.

Talking about what went wrong in their marriage, Malaika told Farah Khan, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people." She then said that things were fine between them till the release of Dabangg, but they became “very irritable" people and started to drift apart post that.

