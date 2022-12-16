Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora Makes a Revelation About the Khans, Says She Isn’t Their Number One But…

Malaika Arora Makes a Revelation About the Khans, Says She Isn’t Their Number One But…

Malaika Arora disclosed that she may not be the 'number one person' for her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's family, but it isn't like they aren't there for her.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are co-parents to their son
Malaika Arora’s digital debut show, Moving In With Malaika is currently in its second week. The reality show is gaining the right kind of traction, and why wouldn’t it? By the end of every episode, the viewers get filled in with some really intriguing tea. The actress unfolds aspects of her personal life that were previously unknown to her fans and exposes an unvarnished side of herself. In her recent episode, Malaika made another revelation about her former in-laws. She disclosed that she may not be the ‘number one person’ for her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s family, but it isn’t like they aren’t there for her.

The actress was seen sharing the couch with Karan Johar in one of her episodes. While interacting with the filmmaker, Malaika reminisced about the time when she met with a near-fatal accident earlier this year and the entire Khan family showed up for her. Responding to this, KJo said, “I remember. After your accident, the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. Some roots are forever.” Malaika added, “I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That’s the right thing to do.”

For the unversed, earlier this year on April 2, Malaika met with a car accident while travelling from Pune to Mumbai. The actress was severely injured and had to be hospitalised. As for her relationship with Arbaaz, the former duo got hitched in the year 1998 and were together for nearly two decades. Since their divorce in 2017, they have been co-parenting their son Arhaan. Even though they aren’t together anymore, they share a healthy bond. Meanwhile, both of them are seeing other people. While Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is in a rumoured relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

