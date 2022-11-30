Malaika Arora Makes Heads Turn in Sexy Black Outfit, Netizens Impressed With Her Style; Watch

Malaika Arora was clicked at an event last night in Mumbai and she looked oh-so-gorgeous! The actress who never fails to impress with her fashion goals chose an all-black outfit for the evening. She paired her black crop top with leather pants of the same colour. The diva kept her hair open and opted for heavy eye makeup. She paused and posed for the paparazzi before getting inside her car.

As soon as the video was uploaded, her fans took to the comment section to leave compliments for her. One user wrote, “Supr fire …u rock glam girl" while another user wrote, “Looking at her fitness 🔥💯 at this age. 😍. We all can do it. Let’s workout on daily basis ❤️"

Watch the video here:

Besides her fashion and lifestyle, Malaika is also in the news for the new track, Aap Jaisa Koi, from Ayushmann Khurrana’s film, An Action Hero. The video, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora, was released last week. It featured the two Bollywood stars dancing to the disco beats of Hassan’s 1980 hit song, which was written for Zeenat Aman’s film Qurbani.

Besides that, Malaika is also gearing up for the release of her first OTT show, Moving in With Malaika. The show will be providing fans with details about her past, present, and future in some unfiltered conversations.

Talking about the show in an exclusive conversation with News18, she revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also be a part of it. Asked about his reaction, Malaika shared, “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs)."

Moving in With Malaika will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5.

