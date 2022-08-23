Malaika Arora Makes Stylish Fashion Statement in Tank Top, Tie-Dye Pants, Waves At Paparazzi; See Pics

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular celebs in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is a mesmerizing dancer, fitness enthusiast, fashion icon, reality show judge, and much more. Her public appearances often make headlines for her breath-taking style game and sass. Speaking of which, this morning, Malaika was spotted in the city, and needless to say the actress appeared in her fashionable best.

The dancing diva put her best fashion foot forward when she stepped out in a black tank top and blue tie-dye pants. Malaika completed her look with a pair of chunky sunglasses. She tied her hair in a neat high bun. She rounded off her look with a pair of sports shoes.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s picture here:

Recently, Malaika hit the headlines when she joined hands with Namrata Karad to bring to India the globally popular accessories brand, Ahikoza. At the launch event on Wednesday evening, several Bollywood A-listers were seen showing up for Malaika’s big day. Among them, Malaika’s actor-boyfriend turned up looking dapper in a suit. He accessories his looks with a pair of shades as she posed for the camera. Producer-designer Gauri Khan was clicked with her close industry friends including Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as part of the jury in India’s Best Dancer Season 2 along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Season 1 of the dance reality show saw the same set of judges. Arjun Kapoor on the other hand was last seen on the silver screen on 29 July 2022, as a lead in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. He will be next seen in the films Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

