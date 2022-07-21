Malaika Arora Posts Glimpses Of Fun Karaoke Night With Her Girl Gang; See Pics

Malaika Arora often takes out time to spend with her family and friends. She even makes sure to drop glimpses of her outing with Instagram family. Keeping up with the trajectory, the fitness enthusiast once again stepped out to enjoy a Karaoke night with her friends. Driving away her mid-week blues, Malaika was seen singing and dancing through the night with her girl gang.

Malaika was accompanied by Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala and Aditi Govitrikar to a lavish cafe in Mumbai. Sharing the clip, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame captioned it, “Sisterledge in the house" and tagged all her friends.

For the evening, she opted a black bralette with denim shorts and paired it with a black and white blazer. Malaika kept her look simple and tied her hair in a ponytail and went for a nude makeup look. She sealed her look with white sneakers and posed for the camera. Needless to say, her new post gave us the perfect night out goals with our besties for the coming weekend.

Malaika Arora had recently flown to Paris with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to ring in his birthday. She wished Arjun a heartfelt post on his special day and wrote,"Make a wish my love may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday @arjunkapoor." She had blessed her Instagram family with stunning glimpses from the city of romance.

Recently, Malaika Arora attended HT India’s Most Stylish Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked flamboyant in matching blue outfits. They went on to bag the Most Stylish Couple award. Arjun gave a heartfelt speech. In his speech, the Gunday actor said that Malaika makes him look stylish.

He said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly, I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you. I do not believe I am very stylish."

Work-wise, Malaika last appeared as one of the judges in India’s Best Dancer with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She also made a guest appearance in the 2020 Netflix web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

