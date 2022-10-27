Malaika Arora Posts Gorgeous Sans Makeup Pic Donning Feather Headdress, Says ‘Another Feather In The Cap’

Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous divas in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The diva has always been known for her unpredictably hot avatars, whether it is her on-screen style, or her sartorial fashion picks for public appearances. In fact, her style journey has been glamourously iconic. And the beauty never fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous pics. The actress who is an avid social media user often treats her massive fan following to gorgeous pictures. On Thursday, Malaika shared another stunning picture of herself donning interesting headgear and we are all for her gorgeous photo.

In the picture, Malaika is seen wearing a feather headdress as she sat in her car and posed for a random click. The actress looks beautiful in a slightly sunkissed photo. Sporting a neon green top, Malaika seems to enjoy wearing the funky headgear. She captioned the photo as, “Casually goin bout my day …. #anotherfeatherinthecap."

Check out the post here:

Soon after the picture was shared, scores of her fas chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actres. Several social media users dropped heart and fire emoticons as reaction. One fan wrote, “Hahahaha.. love it. 💗," another added, “Gorgeous."

Malaika recently served a stunning look with her BF Arjun Kapoor at a Diwali party recently. The actress was spotted making her way to Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash on Monday night with beau Arjun and she looked oh-damn-so-hot! Malaika was seen wearing a stunning green long skirt featuring a colourful Kamarband with a matching blouse. The outfit was completed with a gorgeous cape, making her look nothing less than a queen! Arjun looked nothing less than royalty himself.

The star-studded party was also attended by several other stars in the industry. These include Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, and Varun Dhawan. Sonam’s famous cousins including Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were also present at the bash. Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja stepped out to distribute sweets to the paparazzi on the special occasion.

Malaika Arora hosted her birthday bash at Virat Kohli’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai. The bash coincided with Virat Kohli’s epic innings during the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia.

