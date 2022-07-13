Malaika Arora Posts Stunning BTS Glimpses From Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Fans Call Her ‘Goddess'

Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram Reel takes us through the process of how the popular Bollywood celebrity achieves her top glam look. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared a video of how she got ready for the recently-concluded Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence awards. The fitness icon wore a stunning white saree for the occasion designed by Dilnaz Karbhary.

Malaika wore an ivory sequin net saree for the occasion, which she paired with a pearl-diamond bustier. The actress had worn her hair in a loose bun and went for neutral make-up. She accessorised her look with a pair of big pearl drop earrings. The Instagram Reel featured Malaika posing for some glamorous shots as she got ready for the occasion.

Sharing the reel on the social media platform, Malaika added to the caption, “So much effort goes in behind the scenes into making something beautiful happen. Honoured to be a part of the awardees at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence awards and delighted to be back on this stage."The short clip shared by the reality show judge has been viewed over 794k times since it was shared on Tuesday.

Commenting on Malaika’s latest sneak peek into her showbiz life, author RM Drake wrote, “What a dress. You look like a goddess sis."

The fitness enthusiast often gives her own sexy twist to the six-yard drapery.

Previously, in November 2021, Malaika wore a vibrant Manish Malhotra creation and showed us how she likes to bring colours alive to our Instagram feeds. She was seen wearing a neon green saree paired with a turquoise blue strappy blouse. The saree came with colourful frills at the hem adding a dramatic effect to the traditional sartorial choice. The yoga enthusiast left her hair open and wore a pair of turquoise blue drop earrings and bangles to elevate her look.

Malaika bagged the Diva of the Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards.

