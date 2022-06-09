Malaika Arora Posts Travel Vlog From Her Turkish Vacay And It’s All About Stunning Locations, Sumptuous Food; Watch

Malaika Arora is a travel junkie. The actress often ventures on exotic holidays and gives her fans glimpses of her mesmerising vacations. The actress who is currently in Mumbai posted a few glimpses of her vacation in Turkey and fans can’t get enough of it. On Thursday, the fashion icon summarized her stay at the location in a beautiful reel. The video sees the mesmerising beauty of the place. And we can say the actress’ stay was all about stunning locations and sumptuous food.

In the video posted by Malaika, we see the fitness enthusiast in stunning avatar as she explores the city. The actress is seen making a heart with hands, post which she is seen trying hands on belly dancing in a sext backless crop top and denims. She is later seen exploring the city on feet as a red bus train from next to her. She then added glimpses of her outings at the different snippets of her posing with her friend and the duo’s beach outings. The short clip is accompanied by the popular ‘Pasoori’ song that adds feels to the video.

Malaika summarized her trip to Turkey and wrote in the captions, “The week that was ….. destination #12 with my travel partner n bff @itsmspreetatoyou ❤️ #tataturkey #untilthenext."

Check the clip here:

Earlier, Malaika shared a slew of snaps from her stay and day out in Antalya. In one of the pictures, we can see a landscape shot from Antalya, and Malaika captioned it as ‘Bliss’. Well, no doubt it does look like one. In another post on her Stories, she shared a picture of herself wherein she is seen walking towards a beach after a day well spent.

In the third picture, looks like the actor is confused as she is not able to decide which Turkish towel to purchase. Posting a snap, featuring a stack of towels, Malaika wrote, ‘’Can’t decide which Turkish towel.’’

Prior to that, had shared some stunning clicks from her getaway in Cappadocia, wherein she enjoyed Turkish Tea. The actor wore a gorgeous red dress, and she looked simply stunning. Malaika enjoyed her day out with her good friend, Preeta Sukhtankar. From looking at the ‘starry starry’ night sky to enjoying Turkish Tea, Malaika appears to be enjoying the picturesque locations.

