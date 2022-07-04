Malaika Arora Raises Temperature In Black Bralette As She Steps Out For Gym, Watch

Malaika Arora is someone we can always find outside her gym or yoga classes. An avid social media user and a fitness enthusiast, Malaika sets fashion goals with her athleisure every time she steps out. On Monday, the Bollywood diva was clicked outside her gym flaunting her toned body in gorgeous gym wear. She could be seen donning a black bralette with a plunging neckline paired with grey shorts. She completed her looks with a cap.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The actress was recently seen as a jury member at Miss India 2022 pageant. Malaika surely snatched the limelight in her muted gold embroidered gown, that flattered her famous curves. The gown, with its shimmery gold accents, looked perfect for the red carpet. She was greeted by Neha Dhupia on the red carpet, who looked resplendent in a shiny gown.

Malaika returned to India a couple of days back after a romantic trip to Paris with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. They were in Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. The couple were constantly sharing photos and videos from their intimate gateway. Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also made headlines. However, the actor reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do," he wrote.

On the work front, she was seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.