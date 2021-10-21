Malaika Arora Raises Temperature in Green Blazer, Check Out the Diva's Sizzling Pics

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora can ace any style be it traditional or western, and her social media feed is proof of it. Earlier in the day, the actress took to Instagram to drop a series of sizzling pictures donning a deep green ensemble. She can be seen wearing a blazer paired with trousers of the same colour. She has accessories her looks with a green chocker and has kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Her smokey eyes and nude shaded lipstick completed her looks.

Advertisement

Take a look at her post:

On Tuesday afternoon, Malaika shared her glammed up transformation on social media. She took to Instagram to share a clip where the actress first shows her no-makeup look, then the video transitions to her gorgeous look wearing this same attire.

Malaika Arora recently walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The fitness enthusiast, model and dancer turned muse for designer Daisy Martin Arjuna. Malaika walked the ramp in an exquisite bridal gown in pristine white colour. The gown featured intricate work, all over and a gorgeous low-cut neckline.

The back of her ensemble featured cut-out detailing above the waist. The 47-year-old added a delicate string of diamond necklace and a ribbon tied hairdo to complete her alluring look.

After the show, Malaika interacted with the media alongside Daisy. Among other things she was asked which wedding she would prefer. She promptly opted for a white wedding. She said, “There is nothing more beautiful than a white wedding. It is surreal. Of course, Indian attire is beautiful, since you asked for my preference, I will have to say white wedding," she said. She also said that she has never worn a complete traditional Christian gown before and walking in one for the show felt very special.

Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for a while now. A few years ago, they confirmed they were dating.

