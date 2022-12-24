Malaika Arora Raises The Temperatures In Portrait Monochrome Photos

Malaika Arora has become the talk of the town with the debut of her reality show Moving In With Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar. The 49-year-old, who is widely popular for her sartorial choices, often makes heads turn with her public appearances. Now, she left her fans floored, once again, by posting a string of photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

On Friday, December 23, Malaika Arora set the temperature soaring, as she shared a couple of portrait monochrome photos of herself in a black outfit with cutout details. Malaika paired it with statement earrings and kept the look minimal to let her outfit do the talking. She was styled by ace stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for the photoshoot.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame rounded off her ravishing look with a side-parted messy hairdo left open in soft curls. Malaika struck several poses for renowned photographer Avinash Gowariker. Along with posting the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “The Oh So Cool… & always So Hot."

Check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram post below:

Soon after Malaika’s pictures surfaced on Instagram, hundreds of users flocked to the comments section of her post to lavish her with oodles of praise. One of the users gushed, “Dream girl," while another noted, “Stunning look. Age is just a number." A third user went on to remark, “Malaika darling you are indispensable."

On the career front, Malaika Arora has garnered a lot of attention with the debut of Moving In With Malaika on December 5. The 16-episode reality show gives viewers a sneak peek into her personal life. The Disney+ Hotstar show features a host of Malaika’s celebrity pals from Bollywood, including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, and Nora Fatehi, to name a few.

