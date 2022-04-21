Malaika Arora Recalls Her Road Accident, Says 'I Get Flashes That Send Shivers Down My Spine'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora got involved in a road accident a couple of days ago but has now resumed work. For the unversed, her car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

Although the actress is still recovering, she gets flashes of that fateful night. In an interview, the actress opened up about her ordeal. Talking to Mi Day, she said, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

She shared that after the accident there was a time she was unsure whether she was alive or dead. She told the publication that she was in shock and her head was hurting following the collision. There was too much blood and too much commotion to understand what was happening, according to the actress.

After her recovery, Malaika also took to her social media account and thanked all those who helped her in her time of need. She called them her ‘guardian angels’ and penned a heartwarming note. “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring," a part of Malaika’s post read.

She was also clicked with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reception.

