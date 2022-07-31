Malaika Arora Records Her 'Handsome' Arjun Kapoor As He Walks Ramp, Posts 'Pic of the Night'

Malaika Arora is showering lots and lots of love on her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress, who never fails to hype Arjun, turned cheerleader for him once again as the Ek Villain Returns star walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2022.

Exhuberating flamboyance in a tone-on-tone embellished shwerwani by Kunal Rawal, actor Arjun Kapoor looked dashing as he sashayed down the ramp. He was cheered on by Malaika who was also wearing a Kunal Rawal number – a bandhgala with a cropped top and skirt which was fashioned in golden waffle embroidery. Malaika also took to Instagram to share photos and videos from Arjun’s show. In one of the videos, Malaika called Arjun, “Hello, handsome!"

Late last night, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport separately. They chose casuals for their airport looks and made heads turn with their style. Malaika was seen sporting a grey body-hugging tank top which she paired with pitch-black bell bottom jeans. To complete her look, she wore black heels and carried a black leather bag. Her sunglasses complimented the diva’s minimal makeup persona. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor sported a black t-shirt along with jeans of the same colour.

Last month, the couple spent a romantic holiday in Paris, France on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s 37th birthday. The duo kept their fans updated with cute pictures and videos from their leisurely escapade.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside a stellar cast of John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani finally hit the silver screens on Friday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the psychological action crime thriller is a sequel to Ek Villian which originally starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie collected 7.15 crore at the box office on its opening day.

