Malaika Arora Reveals Arhaan Khan Is Studying Cinema: 'It’s Too Early To Say What He Eventually....'

Apart from being a Bollywood diva and internet sensation, Malaika Arora is a doting mother to her 19-year-old son Arhaan. He is completing his education abroad, and time and again the mother and son duo have been spotted at the airport. Recently, Malaika opened up about her son’s ambitions for the first time. In a candid conversation with The Times Of India, Malaika revealed if Arhaan will join the entertainment industry or not.

While revealing that Arhaan is currently studying cinema, Malaika explained how she and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan are always there to guide their son throughout. TOI quoted Malaika as saying, “My son is studying cinema, but he’s too young. It’s too early to say what he eventually plans to follow. At his age, he needs to explore all his options, make his share of mistakes and learn from them." While revealing that she and Arbaaz have no plans of spoon-feeding Arhaan and want him to learn through his own mistakes, she said, “We’re not here to give it all to him on a platter. We are there to guide him and push him in areas where he needs it. He has a long way to go."

Malaika also talked about her son’s reaction to her recent accident. Recalling that Arhaan was extremely worried and in shock, Malaika revealed that he was “howling on the phone" and wanted to immediately fly down to India. Adding that despite everyone assured Arhaan about Malaika’s well-being, he refused to believe anyone. She said, “I had just come back after seeing Arhaan. It had just been 48 hours and the incident happened. I was on work in the US and he had a spring break. So we also spent a lot of time together. After my accident, he was howling on the phone, and he was worried and just ready to hop on to the next flight. What do you expect from a kid in such a situation, especially when he’s miles away from home?"

The 48-year-old star added that because her son was unaware of the “extent of damage" that she has suffered in that accident, Arhaan believed that “everyone was merely pacifying him." Malaika said that Arhaan only wanted to be sure that she is fine.

For those who don’t know, Arhaan is the only son of Malaika and ex-husband Arbaaz, who tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in 2002. The duo officially divorced in 2017.

Presently, Malaika is content in her current relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, who often posts mushy pictures with his lady love.

