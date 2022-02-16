Malaika Arora Reviews Gehraiyaan; Calls Deepika Padukone ‘Sublime’, Sends Out Hug to Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone starrer romantic-drama Gehraiyaan that boasts an ensemble star cast including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dharya Karwa and Naseeruddin Shah among others, is receiving mixed response from the Netizens. While some are calling this movie brilliant, others claim that Shakun Batra’s directorial is a ‘waste of time’. On the contrary, Deepika’s role is being widely appreciated in the film and her friends and colleagues from the industry are heaping praises on the star. Joining the list is Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who reviewed Gehraiyaan and called Deepika ‘Sublime’ in the film.

The fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and showered praises on Deepika’s character in the film. The reality tv show judge shared a snippet of the Padmaavat actress’ poster from the flick and wrote, “You r jus simply sublime @Deepikapadukone" (sic) and added a red heart emoticon. She even shared tagged film’s director Shakun Batra and added red heart emoticons in front of his name.

Malaika not only heaped praised on Deepika, she even shared a poster featuring the Student of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday and added a hugging emoticon.

The plot of Gehraiyaan revolves around Deepika’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa) has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Pandey) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant.

Earlier, the movie hit the headlines when one reaction to the movie went viral on social media. A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Sahilarioussss, shared his review of Gehraiyaan on Twitter as soon as the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 and it went viral on the internet since then, with many finding the review more entertaining than the film itself. In his review, the user trolled Deepika for leaving his boyfriend of six years and falling at Siddhant’s feet in response to mild wordplay. He even went on to suggest people to rather watch Rupali Ganguly’s popular daily soap Anupamaa than waste their time on Gehraiyaan.

Gehraiyaan, produced by Karan Johar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

