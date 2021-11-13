Malaika Arora Rocks the Desi Girl Looks in Peach Ethnic Wear, Watch Her Instagram Video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora can rock any look and her several photos and videos on Instagram are proof. The actress not only gives us fitness goals but beauty goals on a daily basis. Recently she treated her followers on Instagram with her ‘desi tadka’ as she dressed up in peach ethnic wear. In the boomerang video that she uploaded, Malaika can be seen flaunting her looks as she gives several poses at the camera. She chose nude lipstick to compliment her look and went with smokey eyes. The actress completed her look with a small, black bindi.

She shared the video on Saturday morning and selected Diljit Dosanjh’s track Lover as background music to her video. The caption read, “Some desi tadka this AM……."

Talking of the diva nailing any look, she also shared a series of photos from her photo-op dressed in a gorgeous pink sequin body-hugging dress. Take a look at those images:

Recently, her son, who is away for his education, turned a year older. Malaika took to Instagram to pen a lovely birthday wish for her son. The Bollywood diva shared an adorable photo of her son and wrote: “My birthday boy! I miss u loads."

Arhaan Khan is Malaika’s son with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. The actress is currently dating Bollywood handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019.

On the professional front, Malaika is currently on the judges’ panel of India’s Best Dancer’s Season 2, along with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

