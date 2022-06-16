Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora Rocks the Gym Look, Flaunts Toned Midriff in White Sports Bra; See Pics

Malaika Arora Rocks the Gym Look, Flaunts Toned Midriff in White Sports Bra; See Pics

Malaika Arora on her way to Yoga session
Malaika Arora on her way to Yoga session

Malaika Arora can be seen dressed in a white sports bra which she coordinated with funky trousers. The actress flaunted her toned midriff as she posed for photos.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 16, 2022, 13:42 IST

Malaika Arora’s love and dedication to yoga are known to all and the Bollywood diva never fails to encourage her fans and followers to adopt the healthy practice as well. Be it serving fashion goals with her athleisure or sharing her workout journey, the actress never fails to impress. Recently, she was clicked in Badra outside Diva Yoga and her outfit once again gave us major fashion goals.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Malaika can be seen dressed in a white sports bra which she co-ordinated with funky trousers. The actress flaunted her toned midriff as she posed for photos. Take a look at the pictures:

Malaika always make headlines for her fashion statement, her intense workout or her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. However, the actress is in the news lately for snapping at a fan who demanded more pictures with her.

An Instagram page called Instant Bollywood shared a video of Malaika Arora surrounded by fans after she stepped out of a gym in Mumbai. She is seen in black spaghetti and shorts along with a blue cap. In the video, as she steps into her car, a fan requests to take one more selfie with her and she is visibly irked. She snaps out saying, “Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya ek (How many photos will you click? You just clicked one).

However, she ultimately relents saying, “Achha le lo (Ok Take one more)" and the fan could click another selfie with her.

Talking about Malaika and Arjun, the couple made their relationship public a couple of years ago and never shy away from showing their love openly. Talks of her getting married to him soon are also coming to the fore. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress dropped a hint about marriage. She said, “The most important thing is whether we know that we want a future together. We understand each other very well."

first published: June 16, 2022, 13:42 IST