Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan Look Hot and Cute As They Kick Off Weekend With Workout Session; See Pics

Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan get spotted outside their gyms in hot and cute avatars as they kicked off their weekends with workout sessions.

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 17:09 IST

Gym Diaries: Sara Ali Khan chooses pink and white, Malaika Arora flaunts her figure. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and she doesn’t miss out on a chance to dish out major fitness goals. In fact, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is one of the yummy mommies in the industry and her style game is always on point. From her gym look to her red carpet look, vacation look to her casual outing look, Malaika often gets a thumbs up from the fashion police. Sara Ali Khan too never fails to mesmerise her fans with her hot and cute outfits. The Bollywood divas were spotted outside their respective gyms this morning, as they kicked off their week with a workout session.

In the pictures, Malaika was seen in a comfy outfit as she wore a black coloured sports bra and matching leggings. She had completed her gym look with slippers and had on a pair of sunglasses on. Malaika had tied her hair in a neat bun. Malaika was seen smiling for the paps as she made her way towards the gym. The actress has certainly proved that fitness comes first for her as she started the weekend on a healthy note.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s gym pics:

Malaika looks hot in black sports bra and leggings. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The diva kicked off her weekend with a workout session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

From her gym look to her red carpet look, vacation look to her casual outing look, Malaika often gets a thumbs up from the fashion police. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika was spotted outside Diva Yoga Center in Bandra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika walks towards her car. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

On the other hand, Sara is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. Earlier today, she was spotted exiting her Pilates class and heading toward her car when the paparazzi spotted her. In the photos, Sara was seen sporting black crop top and matching shorts. The Pataudi princess also carried a pink tote bag to complete her look and looked gorgeous as ever.

Sara Ali Khan gets spotted outside Pilates class. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The actress looked super cute in black shorts and crop top and had a little chit chat with paparazzi .(Image: viral Bhayani)

Sara gets ready to go after having a quick chat with paps. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Meawnhile on the work front, Sara has a number of movies in the pipeline. These include Laxman Utekar’s next alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie follows a couple who desire to live independently from their family. Sara then has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

