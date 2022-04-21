Malaika Arora Says It is Important for Women to Have a Life After Divorce: 'There's a Misogynist Approach...'

Malaika Arora has always been a fearless personality who despite trolling and unnecessary criticism, has held her head high. The actress is often trolled for her fashion sense and for dating Arjun Kapoor, who is younger than her. Not just that, she has found love in Arjun after getting divorced from Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son. In a recent interview with HELLO! India, she said that there is a misogynist approach to female relationships.

Malaika said, “It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce… There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man."

She also added that she is a strong woman and a work in progress. “I work on myself to ensure that I’m stronger, fitter and happier every day," said the Bollywood beauty queen.

In an old interview, Malaika had said that when her marriage with Arbaaz Khan ended, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. “But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did," Malaika told HT Brunch.

When asked whether the age gap between the two makes their relationship different, Malaika had said that it didn’t bother her and Arjun, but the society is a different matter altogether. “Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

