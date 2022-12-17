Malaika Arora Says 'Someone Is Younger, Prettier and More Talented' As She Opens Up About Her Securities

Malaika Arora, who is making her much-anticipated digital debut in the all-new show Moving In With Malaika, is giving fans access to her life through unfiltered chats in each episode. In a recent candid conversation with Nora Fatehi on her show, Malaika revealed her insecurities in life and how she often deals with them. The actress openly admitted that there are days when she does not feel like herself and believes that a specific role could have been hers. She also shared how she constantly has the impression that there is someone who is younger, prettier, and most likely more talented than her.

“I’m a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I’m like sh*t, man, that job could’ve been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, and probably more talented as well. You’ve to deal with that kind of insecurities every day of your life," Malaika said.

In another episode, Bharti Singh and Malaika Arora also went on to give trolls a taste of their own medicine. Malaika read aloud some derogatory remarks that users had left on her social media posts, and the comic responded to them.

When Malaika read, “What kind of clothes are you wearing at this age?", Bharti replied, “Tum kya inke baap lagte ho kya, woh jo marzi pehne. Unki body hai. Kabhi patle logo pe baat, Kabhi mote logo pe baat. Tum log velle ho kya? Koi kaam nahi karte kya (Are you her father? She can wear whatever she wants because it’s her body. You target both thin and obese people. Don’t you have any work?)"

The show, Moving In With Malaika, premiered on December 5 and has left fans intrigued by it. Malaika met filmmaker Farah Khan and discussed her recent car accident, divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, and relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The actress also tried her hands on stand-up comedy, where she roasted her sister, actress Amrita Arora. The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

