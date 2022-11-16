Malaika Arora Sends Arbaaz Khan Luck As He Kicks Off Shoot For Upcoming Film Patna Shukla

Malaika Arora wished all the luck to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming film Patna Shukla. The actor-producer took to Instagram on Wednesday evening and revealed that he has kicked off the filming of the movie. Arbaaz shared a picture of the clapboard featuring the details of the film.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “PATNA SHUKLA: An Arbaazkhanproduction begins its filming in Bhopal with a start to finish shooting schedule.. Our powerhouse cast and crew includes @officialraveenatandon @satishkaushik2178 @manavvij @iamroysanyal @jatingoswami_official @ree_anushka @gaur_amit."

Advertisement

Malaika took to her comments section and wrote, “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial." Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz’s girlfriend, also commented on the post. She dropped a heart emoji to show her love.

Malaika and Arbaaz married in December 1998. Their divorce came through in May 2017, after 18 years of marriage. They co-parent a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. Malaika and Arbaaz are often spotted spending time with their son together. They were also seen dropping off their son at the airport a few weeks ago.

Speaking of Patna Shukla, the film is being shot in Bhopal. Talking about the film, producer Arbaaz Khan said, “We had great fun shooting, seems like the perfect start. The shoot of ‘Patna Shukla’ the film has started at its designated location. And the story of the film revolves around the city."

He further added, “Patna Shukla is a very interesting story, about a common woman’s, uncommon fight. Her grit. The film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the whole powerhouse cast."

Advertisement

‘Patna Shukla’ is a compelling Social Drama that stars Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in ‘Tanaav‘ web series, which is currently streaming on Sony LIV.

Read all the Latest Movies News here