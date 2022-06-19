Malaika Arora Sets Instagram On Fire With Her Swimwear Pic, Koffee With Karan 7 Premiere Date Announced

Malaika Arora is proving to be the perfect water baby. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture, where she can be seen posing in the water in a black animal print swimsuit. Not just can she be seen flaunting a great physique, but Malaika also seems to be getting ready to take a dive into the water. She is posing with snorkeling gear and has kept her hair braided. Her tattoo is also visible. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Swim??!!!"

If reports are to be believed, Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt has been pushed indefinitely. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the backburner. A source was quoted saying, “While everyone was excited to go on a fun road trip from September this year, all the plans have changed. The bulk dates of the three protagonists are not matching for now, and this has led to an indefinite delay in the film. A new timeline will be chalked only once everything will be locked."

Today, Akshay Kumar was spotted attending an event for Mumbai Police. There, he cycled, and jogged, and also made paparazzi covering the event jog a little with him. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actor jogging and cycling, while police and the paps surrounded him. He mentioned how Akshay is a morning person, and wrote, “Early morning lover #akshaykumar is most active at 7 am for events or interviews. Someone who can change our bad habit of sleeping late is Akshay- the most disciplined actor we know. Today for the Mumbai Police event at Marine Drive."

Anushka Sharma has kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress and Virat Kohli has turned into her biggest cheerleader. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a short video of the path leading up to her trailer, a picture of the clapboard and a still featuring a number of cricket balls. Sharing the post on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Back to where I belong…" Virat took to the comments section and dropped a couple of hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Ranveer Singh also joined in, dropped a heart, an Om, a bat emoji and hands raised emoji.

Karan Johar announced that Koffee With Karan 7 is set to premiere on July 7. While the show had been playing on television for years, KJo is hosting the show for the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Several stars such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajol, Vijay Deverakonda, and Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to appear on the show. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video montage of several old episodes to announce his return. “Koffee With Karan season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It’s going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful," Karan said in the video.

