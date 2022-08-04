Malaika Arora Sets Internet on Fire in Her High Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline, See Pics

Malaika Arora can rock any fashion look and give inspiration with her style statements and her social media handle is proof. The diva often takes to her Instagram handle to drop gorgeous pictures of her from her various shoots and outings. On Thursday, she raised the fashion bar as well as temperatures on the internet with her too hot to handle photo series.

In her jaw-dropping photos, the actress can be seen wearing a sheer gown with a deep neckline and a high slit. She accessorized her looks with a necklace that matched her gown and for makeup, she went with smokey eyes and nude lips. The actress struck some sizzling poses for the camera. Take a look:

As soon as she uploaded the photos, her comment section was filled with fans and followers praising her and going gaga over her. One fan wrote, “So cute looking malaika" while another wrote, “Damn it’s hot". A different comment read, “Wow love it."

Besides her impeccable fashion sense and her workout videos, Malaika also makes the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. A couple of days back, Arjun and Malaika were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport separately. They chose casuals for their airport looks and made heads turn with their style. Malaika was seen sporting a grey body-hugging tank top which she paired with pitch-black bell bottom jeans. To complete her look, she wore black heels and carried a black leather bag. Her sunglasses complimented the diva’s minimal makeup persona. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor sported a black t-shirt along with jeans of the same colour.

Last month, the couple spent a romantic holiday in Paris, France on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s 37th birthday. The duo kept their fans updated with cute pictures and videos from their leisurely escapade.

