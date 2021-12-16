Malaika Arora Sets Internet on Fire With Eye-Catching Sexy Backless Dress; Fans Go Speechless

Metallic colours are quite difficult to pull off and an ensemble that allows you to show off some skin, makes the look easier on the eye. Malaika Arora, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 2, wore a stunning silver ensemble complete with fringe details. Malaika gives a crash course in how to sport one of the hottest trends of the season.

Metallics are no more exclusive to evening wear and can seamlessly take one from brunch to evening drinks. The glamorous trend looks as gorgeous in the day as it does at night. With straight and sleek hair, bronze make-up and smokey eyes, Malaika sets a style benchmark in her own modern and sensuous way.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, this is how the back of the ensemble looks. Malaika flaunts her toned back since she got the perfect silhouette to do so with.

When it comes to experimenting with silhouettes, Malaika happens to harbour increased interest in the department. Earlier this month, the diva made a strong case for metallic blue in a floor length gown which came with a thigh-high slit.

She was spectacular glistening in the glamour of a gorgeous sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra.

When she served some serious inspiration in a glitzy pantsuit. Giving ultimate boss chic vibes, Malaika layered it with a co-ordinated bralette. Dewy make-up, bold red lips, neat pulled back bun and a statement choker completed the ultra-glam look.

Malaika featured as a judge with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar on Supermodel Of The Year 2

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.