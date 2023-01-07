Malaika Arora Shakes Hands With Fan, Obliges Him With Selfie; Netizens Love Her ‘Sweet Gesture’

Actress Malaika Arora melted several hearts with her humble and kind gesture toward a fan. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which the Chaiyaa Chaiyaa actress was spotted shaking hands with a fan. In the video, Malaika can be seen meeting a short fan, shaking hands with him, and both of them wishing “Happy new year" to each other. They also posed for a picture together for the camera. The fan praised Malaika for her work in the films. “Thank you, madam, bye," said the fan. The Dabangg 2 actress was seen wearing her gym outfit, a black full sleeves top, with printed blue shorts and a black cap. She was also carrying a white bottle with her.

As soon as the video went viral, fans loved the sweet gesture of the actress and flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Sweet gesture," (with three red heart emojis) while another one wrote, “God bless her. She is the best!" A fan commented, “Malaika is so sweet she is such a good human being," (with a red heart emoji).

A few days earlier, Malaika Arora was spotted with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and son Arhaan Khan at Bandra. The trio went out for dinner together. The actress looked stunning in a blue shirt that she wore with a white sweater and a black blazer. She complemented her look with a pair of knee-high boots and a brown tote handbag. Arbaaz and Malaika are still co-parenting their son Arhaan, who is studying abroad. He is currently on vacation in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora, who recently appeared in the reality series Moving In With Malaika based on her life, opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. “He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am," she said. She also discussed her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and what led to it.

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after announcing their separation in 2016. The couple has moved on with their lives. While Malika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor, Khan has been linked to Giorgia Andriani for several years. On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in her reality TV show Moving in With Malaika. Arbaaz Khan, on the other hand, appeared in Tanaav, an action-thriller web series.

