Malaika Arora Shares Pic With Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra From Old Performance; Is All Hearts

Malaika Arora seems to be reminiscing the good old Bollywood days. Fans would remember that the actress-television personality used to be one of the most popular dancers. She was seen in almost all hit item songs back in the 2000s. Malaika has also shared the stage with several Bollywood stars, one of which was King Khan Shah Rukh Khan himself. On Saturday, a fan account on Instagram brought back one such stage performance featuring Malaika, Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra.

Instagram handle, A Fashionista’s Diary, shared a bunch of old pictures from past Bollywood award shows. These included Angelina Jolie and Shah Rukh Khan from the first-ever IIFA awards, held in London in 2000, Kylie Minogue performing at the event and then, the social media handle shared a picture of Malaika, Shah Rukh and Priyanka.

While it isn’t clear when the performance took place, the picture did catch Malaika’s attention. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram Stories along with a big red heart emoji.

Besides sharing the picture, Malaika also shared a few selfies as a post. The actress did not shy away from showing her scar that was a result of her accident last month in the pictures. In the picture, Malaika was seen lazily laying on her bed while taking pictures. “My kinda sunday ❤️silly, goofy ,lazy ,happy #wearYourImperfections," she captioned the pictures.

For the unversed, her car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

Talking to Mid-Day about her accident, Malaika said, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it." She shared that after the accident there was a time she was unsure whether she was alive or dead.

