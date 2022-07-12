Malaika Arora Shells Out Fashion Goals In Striped Pantsuit, Bralette; Fans Love Her Airport Look

Malaika Arora is one of the most followed celebs in the industry. The fitness enthusiast is also known for her fine sartorial choices. From sexy little back dresses, sensual swimwear, and refreshing brunch looks to traditional couture; Arora knows how to rock any look. Given her major fan following and her starry presence, the actress is followed by the shutterbugs each time she steps out of her home. On Tuesday, the paps spotted Malaika in a stylish ensemble and her fans love her ultra-fashionable airport avatar.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Malaika looked like she meant business as she flaunted her curves in a bralette and striped pantsuit. Her minimalist makeup and neatly tied-up bun further accentuated her formal look. She was surrounded by paparazzo as soon as she entered the airport.

Check her video here:

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of Malaika’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on her stylish airport look. Many fans dropped several heart emojis and fire emojis on her picture.

An avid social media user, Malaika often treats her fans to glimpses from her personal and professional lives. Earlier, the Bollywood diva enjoyed a fun-filled time with her girl gang during the weekend. She took to Instagram to give fans a quick glimpse of her Sunday madness with a hilarious reel video. While sharing the clip, Malaika previously called it a “Sunday madness with my gurls."

On the work front, Malaika Arora makes headlines for her stint in a slew of reality television shows including Supermodel of the Year, India’s Best Dance, and many more. Besides this, she is an ardent fitness enthusiast. Malaika Arora often takes to social media to urge her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle with her workout and yoga-related posts.

Malaika Arora was last seen on the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, India’s Best Dancer. Apart from her, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor were also part of the show with Maniesh Paul being the host.

