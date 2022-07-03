Malaika Arora Shimmers in Gold on Miss India 2022 Red Carpet, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon Dazzle Too

The gala finale of the Miss India 2022 pageant is currently underway in Mumbai. The winner will be chosen from among the top 31 state winners. The glittering event has some of the most glamorous stars from B-Town on its guest list. Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia were seen arriving at the red carpet, dressed in their fashionable best.

Malaika surely snatched the limelight in her muted gold embroidered gown, that flattered her famous curves. The gown, with its shimmery gold accents, looked perfect for the red carpet. She was greeted by Neha Dhupia on the red carpet, who looked resplendent in a shiny gown.

Both Neha and Malaika are on the jury for this year’s Miss India pageant. Model and actor Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, dancer-choreographer Shiamak Davar and cricketer Mithali Raj are also on the jury.

Dino Morea was spotted arriving at the red carpet with dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb.

Actress Kriti Sanon kept her look stylish yet subtle in a black jumpsuit with a light blue off-shoulder cape. With her hair up in a bun, the actress flaunted nude lips and pointy stilettoes.

This year, the Miss India event is being held on a grander scale with the venue being Jio World Centre. The 58th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant will see Manasa Varanasi of Telangana crown her successor at the end of the event. The winner will represent India at Miss World 2022.

