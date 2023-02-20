Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other and there is no doubt about it. They are often snapped together and never fail to express love towards one another via their social media posts too. On Monday too, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with her beau.

In the clicks, the couple can be seen laughing their heart out as they sit inside a movie hall. The pictures were clicked recently when Malaika watched The Night Manager with Arjun and his cousins Rhea and Sonam Kapoor. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, “Ur smile n laughter r infectious". She also used the hashtag, ‘Your smile brightens my day’. Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

Last year, in one of the episodes of her reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’, the actress was asked by Farah Khan if she is planning to tie the knot again. To this, Malaika said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me." However, when Farah asked if ‘more kids’ or getting ‘married again’ is on the cards, Malika added, “these are things which are all very hypothetical" but revealed that she discusses these with her beau Arjun Kapoor. “These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. Of course you discuss these things," she said.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here