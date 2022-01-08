Malaika Arora Skips India's Best Dancer 2 Finale Due to Health Issues

Malaika Arora, who is one of the judges at the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 2, missed the shooting for the finale due to health-related issues. The actress is currently resting at her home. On her Instagram profile, Malaika has shared an update about her health and cleared rumours about her testing positive for COVID-19. “The name “RTPCR" test is a test in itself. If you are fit enough to remember the sequence of the letters and repeat them 10 times super fast in the right order, you are COVID negative. As simple as that."

Malaika was shooting with co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis for the semi-finale and finale but opted out of the show at the last moment as she was feeling unwell. A source close to the show told The Indian Express: “Malaika shot for two days with the team. However, she was feeling a little low. Given the times we are in, she decided to skip the shoot for her and everyone’s safety on the set. As of now, she is doing well and definitely regrets not being around for the finale."

On Friday, the producer of India’s Best Dancer 2, Ranjeet Thakur, also wrote about missing Malaika Arora on set during the finale. He shared a note on his Instagram story, in which he wrote about not having two contestants and ‘a judge’ (Malaika Arora) for the finale due to various factors. Ranjeet Thakur also posted a photo with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and wrote: ‘Missing Malla!’ while tagging Malaika Arora.

The finale of India’s Best Dancer 2 will be aired on Sony LIV this weekend.

Malaika Arora had contracted COVID-19 last year and after her recovery, she had shared a post about how she struggled to work out after being ill for a few weeks. Malaika Arora’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor is currently recovering from the coronavirus.

