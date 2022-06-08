Malaika Arora Slays in Ripped Jeans, Spaghetti Top, Check Out Her Summer OOTD

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was clicked in Khar today, June 8, and as usual, her fashion game is just on point. With baggy, ripped jeans and a spaghetti top, the actress had the perfect OOTD for summers. To beat the heat, she was also seen sporting a baseball cap which added to her already cool looks. Besides posing for the paparazzi, Malaika was also clicked while petting dogs.

Take a look at her chic photos:

Malaika was recently vacationing in Turkey and treating us with some gorgeous photos and videos. She dropped pictures from Cappadocia and Antalya and also shared a slew of snaps from her delightful Sunday at the exotic location. The model and VJ took to Instagram on Sunday and treated us to ravishing glimpses of her vacation at the breathtakingly beautiful location.

A couple of days ago, Malaika had shared some stunning clicks from her getaway in Cappadocia, wherein she enjoyed Turkish Tea. The actor wore a gorgeous red dress, and she looked simply stunning. Malaika enjoyed her day out with her good friend, Preeta Sukhtankar. From looking at the ‘starry starry’ night sky, to enjoying Turkish Tea, Malaika appears to be enjoying the picturesque locations.

The actor, who has been proving her mettle in the entrepreneurial world, seems to be on a vacay mode, as she has been carving out time to escape to the cooler regions. In May, Malaika, along with sister Amruta Arora and mom Joyce Arora enjoyed an expedite in the mountains.

Malaika Arora also makes the headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, she had lauded her beau for calling out trolls.

